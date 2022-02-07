  • WWJ-TV

BATWOMAN

BATWOMAN – Wednesday, February 9, 2022, at 9pm on CW50

EXTREME MEASURES – Mary (Nicole Kang) and Alice (Rachel Skarsten) continue their sisterly bonding, Ryan (Javicia Leslie), Luke (Camrus Johnson) and Sophie (Meagan Tandy) are desperate and willing to do almost anything to stop them…even entertaining a dangerous proposition by Renee Montoya (Victoria Cartagena) that finally rid Gotham of Pamela Isley (Bridget Regan).

As the team hunts for the source of Poison Mary’s power – and potential demise – Renee is forced to revisit her heartbreaking past.

Meanwhile, Marquis (Nick Creegan) grows more unhinged and throws a spectacularly sinister soiree at Wayne Tower…and everyone is invited.

Marshall Virtue directed the episode written by Ebony Gilbert and Daphne Miles (#308).

Original airdate 1/12/2022.

Every episode of BATWOMAN will be available to stream on The CW App and CWTV.com the day after broadcast for free and without a subscription, log-in or authentication required.