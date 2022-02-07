PENN & TELLER: FOOL US – Friday, February 11, 2022, at 8pm on CW50
ALL FOR THE MAGIC — Aspiring magicians are invited to perform their best trick to try and fool the world-famous team of Penn & Teller, who will get to see the trick only once and have to immediately try to work it out.
Anyone who succeeds wins the right to perform with Penn & Teller in their celebrated show at the Rio Hotel & Casino in Las Vegas.
The TV audience watches along with Penn & Teller as they try to figure out the secrets.
The magicians featured in the episode include Leroya Sanford, Joshua Jay, Gabriel Gascon, and Luca Volpe.
Alyson Hannigan ("How I Met Your Mother") serves as host (#805).
Original airdate 11/12/2021.