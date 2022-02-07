MONROE COUNTY, Mich. (CBS Detroit) — The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office said Friday it is investigating alleged animal cruelty after receiving reports of multiple cats being abandoned in a vacant home.
Authorities said they received numerous complaints regarding information that was posted on social media.
Deputies did not say where the cats were abandoned or how many there were but said they are all safe.
Deputies did not say where the cats were abandoned or how many there were but said they are all safe.

"The Sheriff's Office is actively investigating this case. We take animal cruelty serious and will pursue justice for the animals," the department said in a news release on Friday.
Anyone with information is asked to call 734-240-7557.
