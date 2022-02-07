NEGAUNEE, Mich. (AP) — A community in Michigan’s Upper Peninsula is hoping the federal government will make a big bet on camping.
Negaunee officials said they are seeking a $3.6 million grant to develop a 71-site campground and related trailhead for off-road vehicles.
“Negaunee stands at the crossroads of all modes of recreation, from hiking to biking, snowmobiling to ORVing,” said City Manager Nate Heffron.
If the city gets the federal money, it still would need to put up nearly $1 million for the project. Officials in Negaunee, located about 11 miles (17.7 kilometers) west of Marquette, believe the campground would be solidly booked from May to October at $50 per night.
Construction could start in 2023.
"Negaunee will begin to mark a new and aggressive era of investment in the public parks," Heffron said.
