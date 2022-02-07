LEGACIES – Thursday, February 10, 2022, at 9pm on CW50
CLAIRE HOLT GUEST STARS — Hope (Danielle Rose Russell) is tracked down by the one person who could help her – Rebekah Mikaelson (guest star Claire Holt). Rebekah is fearful of what path Hope has chosen but makes every effort to get through to her.READ MORE: Michigan Reports 9,898 New COVID-19 Cases, 38 Deaths
Josie (Kaylee Bryant) and Lizzie (Jenny Boyd) hold out hope in a seemingly dire situation as MG (Quincy Fouse) figures out what he can do to help.
Meanwhile, Kaleb (Chris Lee) wants to set things right and turns to Cleo (Omono Okojie) for guidance.READ MORE: Ford Suspends Some Production Due To Chip Shortage
Aria Shahghasemi, Matthew Davis, Leo Howard, and Ben Levin also star.
Lauren Petzke directed the episode written by Brett Matthews (#401).MORE NEWS: Monroe County Deputies Investigate Alleged Animal Cruelty After Reports Of Cats Abandoned In Vacant Home
Original airdate 11/11/2021.