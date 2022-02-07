DETROIT (CBS Detroit) — A family is searching for answers in the shooting death of William Hagen.
Hagen was shot and killed in July 2019. His remains were found in the area of Livernois Avenue and Ridgewood Street, according to police.READ MORE: IRS Opening Taxpayer Assistance Centers In Detroit, Other US Cities
Crime Stoppers is offering a $2,500 reward for information leading to an arrest. Anonymous tips can be submitted by calling 800-Speak Up.READ MORE: Detroit Launches $15 Million Program Addressing Basement Backups In Flood Prone Neighborhoods
© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.MORE NEWS: Coast Guard Rescues 18 People Stranded On Ice Floe in Lake Erie