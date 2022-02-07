WALKER – Thursday, February 10, 2022, at 8pm on CW50
Micki (Lindsey Morgan) comes clean to Trey (Jeff Pierre) about her past and they question what it means for them in the future.
After a heartbreaking talk, Micki realizes it might be time to start a new chapter.
Meanwhile, Walker (Jared Padalecki) and Liam (Keegan Allen) put their differences aside and agree to trust each other when Denise (guest star Amara Zaragoza) asks them to investigate a case.
Bonham (Mitch Pileggi) dresses up as Santa Claus for the annual holiday party.
Steve Robin directed the episode written by Bret VandenBos & Brandon Willer (#206).
Original airdate 12/9/21.
