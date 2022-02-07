THE GREAT CHOCOLATE SHOWDOWN – Saturday, February 12, 2022, at 8pm on CW50
PANNING FOR IMMUNITY – The eight home bakers get moving and shaking as they take on the ancient chocolate-making technique of panning.
The Chocolate Elimination Challenge gets a little spicy when the bakers are asked to infuse some fun flavors into their confections in order to stay in the Chocolate Showdown Kitchen (#103).
Original airdate 2/12/2022.
Every episode of GREAT CHOCOLATE SHOWDOWN will be available to stream on The CW App and CWTV.com the day after broadcast for free and without a subscription, log-in or authentication required.