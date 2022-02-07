  • WWJ-TV

    On Air Schedule:

    3:00 PMNick Cannon
    4:00 PMThe Drew Barrymore Show
    5:00 PMDr. Phil
    6:00 PMFamily Feud
    6:30 PMCBS Evening News with Norah O'Donnell
Filed Under:CW, The Great Chocolate Showdown

THE GREAT CHOCOLATE SHOWDOWN – Saturday, February 12, 2022, at 8pm on CW50

PANNING FOR IMMUNITY – The eight home bakers get moving and shaking as they take on the ancient chocolate-making technique of panning.

The Chocolate Elimination Challenge gets a little spicy when the bakers are asked to infuse some fun flavors into their confections in order to stay in the Chocolate Showdown Kitchen (#103).

Original airdate 2/12/2022.

Every episode of GREAT CHOCOLATE SHOWDOWN will be available to stream on The CW App and CWTV.com the day after broadcast for free and without a subscription, log-in or authentication required.