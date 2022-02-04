(CBS DETROIT) – The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services announced 9,805 coronavirus cases in the state and an additional 209 deaths on Friday.
This brings the state total of COVID-19 cases to 2,009,221 and 30,379 deaths as of Feb. 4.
Friday’s daily case count represents new referrals of confirmed cases to the MDSS since Wednesday, Feb. 2. Over the past two days (Thursday and Friday), the average number of new confirmed cases is about 4,903 per day.
The deaths announced today includes 155 deaths identified during a Vital Records review.
In the state, as of Sept. 17, there has been a total of 906,096 recovered cases of COVID-19.
For the latest numbers, visit here. They are updated Tuesday and Friday with coronavirus updates included as of 3 p.m.