DETROIT (AP) — A 44-year-old man has been charged in the fatal shootings of two men — one a bystander — outside a westside Detroit liquor store.
READ MORE: 'The Work of Our Hands: Black Women as Cornerstone of Culture’ Exhibit Featuring All Black Women Artists Opens At Scarab Club
The suspect, John Edward-Dayter Montgomery, was expected to be arraigned Friday on two counts of first-degree murder, the Wayne County prosecutor’s office said.
Raymondo Bankhead, 60, and James Deberry, 57, were shot Tuesday morning following an argument that started inside the business between Deberry and the suspect.READ MORE: Former Macomb County Prosecutor Ordered To Trial In Embezzlement Case
An employee told the two men to leave the store. The suspect and Deberry struck each other with metal bars before Deberry was shot, according to the prosecutor’s office.
Bankhead was not involved in the fight and also was shot. He was pronounced dead at the scene. Deberry later died at a hospital.MORE NEWS: DDOT Rolls Out Rosa Parks Inspired Buses, Offering Free Rides
© 2022 Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.