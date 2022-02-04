Southfield (CW50) – EUMELANIN was founded by Deidre Roberson, a chemist who came up with the idea to blend the use of melanin and fashion design to fight against the colorism found inside the fashion industry.
Melanin is a dark brown to black pigment occurring in the hair, skin, and iris of the eye in people and animals. Eumelanin is the most common form of melanin, found in the dark skin ethnicities around the world.
The Melanin Collection by EUMELANIN is designed with the chemical structure of melanin and a color palette inspired by the richness and diversity of skin tone among black and brown people. The collection's pieces actively work to combat negative ideas surrounding darker skin tones by placing them at the forefront of a unique product. Marketing in the fashion industry often uses lighter skinned models as a way to show what "beauty" is. Roberson wanted to create a design that addresses issues of colorism and redefine what it means to be beautiful in every shade; combining Science, Self-love, and Style.
Roberson joins Jackie Paige on Community Connect to discuss the idea behind the EUMELANIN brand, and how addressing the issue of colorism are at the forefront of their concept.
