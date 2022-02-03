  • WWJ-TV

(CBS DETROIT) – A man from Oakland County is feeling blessed after winning $1.43 million from the Michigan Lottery.

Oakland County man matched the winning Lotto 47 numbers drawn Jan. 19: 07-12-19-30-43-47, winning $1.43 million. | Credit: Michigan Lottery

The 45-year-old player, who chose to remain anonymous, bought the winning ticket at a Shell gas station, located at 3950 East 10 Mile Road in Warren.

He matched the winning Lotto 47 numbers drawn Jan. 19: 07-12-19-30-43-47.

“I purchase a Lotto 47 ticket every time I stop for gas,” said the lucky player. “I was checking the numbers the day after the drawing when I realized I’d matched all of them. An overwhelming feeling came over me and I felt like I was dreaming.”

He chose to receive his winnings as a one-time payment of about $992,000 rather than 30 annuity payments for the full amount.

“It still feels like this is all a dream, I am truly blessed,” the player said.

The player says with his winnings he wants to start a college fund for his children and save the rest.

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.