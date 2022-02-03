(CBS Detroit) — FedEx says deliveries could be delayed due to the winter storm.
“FedEx Express experienced substantial disruptions at the Memphis and Indianapolis hubs last night due to freezing rain in the Memphis area and snow in the Indianapolis area. The storm has created potentially hazardous operating conditions and the safety of our team members remains our number one priority,” the company said on its website.READ MORE: CDC: 2 Dead, 17 Sick From Listeria Outbreak Tied To Dole Salads
The company recently announced that it was suspending its domestic express freight services amid a temporary staff shortage due to the omicron variant.READ MORE: Oakland County Road Crews Reminding Drivers To Slow Down, Be Patient With Them
The company noted that international economy freight pick-ups, which have been paused, resumed on Jan. 31.MORE NEWS: Snowfall Milder Than Expected, Totals Four To Six Inches
