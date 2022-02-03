(CBS Detroit) — Two people have died and 17 others are sick following a listeria outbreak tied to Dole salads, according to The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The outbreak was reported in 13 states, including Michigan.

According to a notice on Jan. 7 from the Food and Drug Administration (FDA), Dole Fresh Vegetables, Inc. voluntarily recalled the products that were packaged at its Springfield, Ohio, and Soledad, California, production facilities.

Packaged salads produced by Dole were sold under the following brands:

Ahold

Dole

HEB

Kroger

Lidl

Little Salad Bar

Marketside

Naturally Better

Nature’s Promise

President’s Choice

Simply Nature

They include mixed greens, garden salads, Caesar kits, and many other types of salads in bags or clamshells.

Officials say the products had a lot code beginning with “B,” “N,” “W,” or “Y” in the upper right-hand corner of the package and a “Best if used by” dates from Nov. 30, 2021, through Jan. 9, 2022.

Recalled salad items from the Springfield facility were distributed in Alabama, Colorado, Connecticut, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Massachusetts, Maryland, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, North Carolina, Nebraska, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Virginia and Wisconsin.

Recalled salad items from the Soledad facility were distributed in Alabama, Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Hawaii, Idaho, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Maryland, Michigan, Minnesota, Mississippi, Missouri, Nebraska, Nevada, New York, North Dakota, Oklahoma, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Texas, Utah, Virginia, Washington and Wisconsin.

Click here to view the full list of products recalled.

