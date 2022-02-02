FLINT, Mich. (AP) — Flint received a record 9-inch snowfall Wednesday, the National Weather Service said.
The total measured late Wednesday afternoon broke the old record of 8.3 inches set in 2011, the weather service said.
Heavy snow fell elsewhere in Michigan. A trainer spotter measured 10 inches of snow in Buchanan in the southwestern corner of the state, the weather service said.
