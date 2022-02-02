DETROIT (CBS Detroit) — Wayne County prosecutors have charged a teen in connection with the fatal shooting of a 15-year-old in Detroit last month.

Mekhi Green, also 15, is charged as an adult with one count of first-degree murder, assault with intent to murder and two counts of felony firearm. He was arraigned Wednesday in 36th District Court and remanded to jail.

Green and the victim were acquainted, according to prosecutors.

“This case is a stark reminder of why there should always be options for prosecutors when the facts allege unspeakable premeditated violence by juveniles. The facts in this case warrant charging the defendant as an adult,” said Prosecutor Kym Worthy.

Officials say at about 7:42 p.m. on Jan. 7, Green saw the victim and his brother walking into a gas station in the 11000 block of East Seven Mile Road and fired a shot in the victim’s direction, striking him in the buttocks.

Green allegedly attempted to shoot again when his weapon jammed. Officials say he ran outside but then went back inside and stood over the victim, who was found injured on the floor, and fired five more shots.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

An investigation by Detroit police led to arresting and charging Green.

He is scheduled for a probable cause conference on Feb. 15 and a preliminary examination on Feb. 22.

