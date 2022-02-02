(CBS Detroit) — With a winter storm touching down in Michigan, multiple flights at Metropolitan Wayne County Aiport (DTW) have been canceled.
According to FlightAware — a flight tracking and data platform — more than 100 flights departing and arriving at DTW have been canceled as of Wednesday evening.
Airport officials advise travelers to check their flight status as the snow continues to fall. The airport does not determine the status.
To check the flight status at DTW, visit www.metroairport.com/flights/flight-status.
As the snowfall increases, it’s important to check your flight status before heading to Detroit Metropolitan Wayne County Airport. Visit your airline’s website or app for faster service. Remember, the airport does not determine flight status. #SafeTravelsDTW https://t.co/NhPNQ8Q6vp
— DTW Airport (@DTWeetin) February 2, 2022

A winter storm warning has been issued until 10 p.m. Thursday in Washtenaw, Lenawee, Monroe and Wayne counties and until 7 a.m. in Lapeer, Livingston, Sanilac, Macomb, Shiawassee, Genesee, St. Clair and Oakland counties.
Additionally, the city of Flint received 9 inches of snow, breaking an old record of 8.3 inches set in 2011, according to the National Weather Service.
Click here to view the live winter storm tracker.
