(CBS Detroit) — Several school districts are moving virtual or canceling classes amid a winter storm.
The Detroit Public Schools Community District will remain virtual through the end of the week. Students will return to class next Monday.
Other districts, including Dearborn and Livonia, will be closed Thursday.
