(CBS DETROIT) – The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services announced 18,803 coronavirus cases in the state and an additional 327 deaths on Wednesday.
This brings the state total of COVID-19 cases to 1,999,416 and 30,170 deaths as of Feb. 2.READ MORE: Court Criticizes Jackson County Judge, Suggests He's In 'Wrong Line Of Work'
Wednesday’s daily case count represents new referrals of confirmed cases to the MDSS since Monday, Jan. 31. Over the past two days (Tuesday and Wednesday), the average number of new confirmed cases is about 9,402 per day.
The deaths announced today includes 239 deaths identified during a Vital Records review.READ MORE: Live Winter Storm Tracker: Wet Snow Continues Through The Afternoon Commute
In the state, as of Sept. 17, there has been a total of 906,096 recovered cases of COVID-19.MORE NEWS: Pfizer Asks FDA To Authorize COVID-19 Vaccine For Children Under 5
For the latest numbers, visit here. They are updated Tuesday and Friday with coronavirus updates included as of 3 p.m.