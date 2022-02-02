Southfield (CW50) – After his mother received a news letter that stated if third graders couldn’t read on grade level they would have to repeat the 3rd grade, Karter Johnson, shocked by this news, found that the two major issues facing households were not having enough books in the house and not having anyone to read to. With those issues in mind, Johnson launched Popcorn and Books, a literacy company that’s dedicated to encouraging kids to read more and to enjoy reading.
One subscription box benefits and supports 4 kids.
- Karter’s Popcorn and Books business.
- Kyree’s Candy Stop – Karter’s 8 year old brother who is saving to buy vending machines to place in businesses in our area. Each box comes with a snack pack from his business that kids can enjoy while reading their books.
- A child in Detroit – proceeds from each box will purchase a book that will be mailed to a kid in Karter’s Build A Kid’s Library program.
- Your child will be more than excited to receive happy mail each month with amazing books and treats.
A year and a half later, Popcorn and Books is now a 501c3 nonprofit organization. Through that organization, Johnson launched Build A Kid’s Library. This part of the nonprofit sends high-quality, age-appropriate books to kids ages 5-10 in Detroit, MI. and it’s surrounding areas once a month at no cost to their families.
In addressing the second major issue of not having anyone to read with, Karter spends time reading books on the Build Your Kid’s Library Show, where Johnson reads books that would make great additions to a kid’s home library.
Johnson may be young, but his keen business mind and determination to improve the literacy of kids around the world is just the begging of his journey. Johnson recently gave Tedx Talk about children’s literacy, and has even contributed as an author to a book about your entrepreneurs called “The Science Behind It.”
Karter Johnson, CEO of Popcorn and Books, joins Jackie Paige on Community Connect to talk about his nonprofit and the importance of improving the literacy levels of kids around the world.
You can learn more at PopcornAndBooks.com or BuildAKidsLibrary.org
