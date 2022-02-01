(CBS DETROIT)– On Tuesday afternoon roads in metro Detroit clear and calm, but workers with the Oakland County road commission knows come Wednesday morning, that’ll all change!

“Our mechanics are working to try and get all of the equipment functioning properly all the trucks ready to go so that everything can roll when we need them to roll,” said Spokesperson with the Oakland County Road Commission Craig Bryson.

Bryson says crews in Oakland County have been working overtime the past few weeks in preparation of a large storm event.

He says they have crews to cover the county and if need be they will bring in office staff that’s certified to operate trucks, but with a storm this significant will pose a challenge.

“If we have the snow fall rates that are predicted which is an inch to an 1” in ½ an hour the roads will be covered up. We’ll have all available equipment out but at that kind of a snow fall rate we simply can’t keep up,” Bryson said.

He says crews will plow roads first before laying down salt and is watching the forecast closely but plans to head out early Wednesday morning.

Crews in Macomb County will hit the roads for observation around 7am Wednesday.

“We have more than 100 snow plows, graters, trucks in our fleet that are ready to take on this winter storm, so we’re ready,” said Eric Dimoff, Public Information Officer for Macomb County Road Commission.

Dimoff says crew wise they could always use more drivers, but he’s confident they have enough to cover county roads.

In Detroit, crews also prepping.

Mayor Mike Duggan said during a press conference Tuesday, in addition to crews working around the clock to clear major roads, the city will bring in 5 contractors to clear neighborhood streets starting Thursday morning at 6am.

Duggan says please remove vehicles from residential streets if possible.

If your car is parked on a snow emergency route where a red and white sign is posted it must be removed by midnight tonight or it will be ticketed or towed.

Also trash pick-up will continue on Wednesday and DDOT buses will still run.

Official’s say if you don’t have to go anywhere in the next few days, its best to stay home.

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.