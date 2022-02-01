(CBS Detroit) — A man who evaded authorities twice after he was charged in the 2007 sexual assault of a 10-year-old girl in Detroit has been sentenced.

According to the Wayne County Prosecutor’s Office, Corey Gaston, now 43, pleaded no contest to criminal sexual conduct-first degree and kidnapping on Dec. 6, 2021. On Monday, he was sentenced to 25-50 years for the CSC charge and 25-50 years for kidnapping — both to be served concurrently.

“The victim was 10 years old when this unspeakable assault happened. She is now 26 years old. She and her family have waited a long time for this day to come. We would like to thank the Detroit Police Department and the U.S. Marshal Service for their efforts over the years to bring this violent criminal back to Michigan to serve many years in prison,” said Prosecutor Kym Worthy.

Officials say on June 27, 2007, Gaston crawled through a bedroom window and kidnapped the girl, taking her to an alley where he assaulted her before sending her back home.

Authorities found his cell phone and unknown DNA at the scene of the crime, according to the U.S. Marshals.

Within days of the attack, a warrant was issued for Gaston’s arrest, but he was nowhere to be found. He was tracked down in Georgia and returned to Michigan in July 2007. A month later, a judge allowed Gaston to post bond until his February 2008 trial. During that time, investigators were able to positively match a DNA sample given by Gaston to the DNA found at the crime scene.

Officials say he failed to appear for court in 2008 and was on the run for 11 years before he was apprehended again. Prior to his second arrest, he was named on the U.S. Marshals’ Top 15 Most Wanted List.

In October 2019, Gaston was arrested by the U.S. Marshals Service in Guadalajara, Mexico and extradited to Michigan.

