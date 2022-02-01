(CBS Detroit) — As residents in Southeast Michigan prepare for a winter storm over this week, various communities are issuing snow emergencies.
Here is a list of snow emergencies declared in the region:
Macomb CountyREAD MORE: Road Crews In Metro Detroit Prepping For Expected Winter Snow Storm
Fraser: Effective 7 a.m. on Feb. 2 until 3 p.m. on Feb. 4
New Haven: Effective 6 p.m. on Feb. 1
Roseville: Effective noon on Feb. 2 through midnight on Feb. 4
St. Clair Shores: Effective 7 p.m. on Feb 1.
Sterling Heights: Effective 7 p.m. on Feb. 2
Monroe County
Dundee: Effective 8 a.m. on Feb. 2 until noon on Feb. 5
Monroe: Effective 8 a.m. on Feb. 2READ MORE: Free Community Health Screenings, Food Pantry In Hamtramck
Oakland County
Farmington: Effective 6 p.m. on Feb. 1
Farmington Hills: Effective noon on Feb. 2
Wayne County
Canton Township: Effective 6 a.m. on Feb. 2 through noon on Feb. 6
Dearborn: Effective 1 a.m. on Feb. 2 and expected to be lifted at 12 p.m. on Feb. 4
Detroit: Effective midnight on Feb. 2
Westland: Effective 4 p.m. on Feb. 2MORE NEWS: Federal Judge Signs Off On Historic Change To UAW Constitution
© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed