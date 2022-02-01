  • WWJ-TV

(CBS Detroit) — As residents in Southeast Michigan prepare for a winter storm over this week, various communities are issuing snow emergencies.

Here is a list of snow emergencies declared in the region:

Macomb County

Fraser: Effective 7 a.m. on Feb. 2 until 3 p.m. on Feb. 4

New Haven: Effective 6 p.m. on Feb. 1

Roseville: Effective noon on Feb. 2 through midnight on Feb. 4

St. Clair Shores: Effective 7 p.m. on Feb 1.

Sterling Heights: Effective 7 p.m. on Feb. 2

 

Monroe County

Dundee: Effective 8 a.m. on Feb. 2 until noon on Feb. 5

Monroe: Effective 8 a.m. on Feb. 2

Oakland County

Farmington: Effective 6 p.m. on Feb. 1

Farmington Hills: Effective noon on Feb. 2

 

Wayne County

Canton Township: Effective 6 a.m. on Feb. 2 through noon on Feb. 6

Dearborn: Effective 1 a.m. on Feb. 2 and expected to be lifted at 12 p.m. on Feb. 4

Detroit: Effective midnight on Feb. 2

Westland: Effective 4 p.m. on Feb. 2

