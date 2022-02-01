(CBS DETROIT) – Hamtramck is a small Detroit suburb with a large immigrant community.

A community Ali Ali of Muslim Family Services says is underinsured, uninsured and in need of access to resources.

“They can’t go to the hospitals and many of them are sick,” Ali said.

“For the last two weeks we lost about, four, five people.”

Tuesday ICNA Relief Michigan joined Wayne Metro and Wayne Health for a day of service.

“Wayne Metro is a multi-service human service agency,” said Wayne Metro Community Action Agency Chief Operating Officer Mia Harnos.

“We help from all the way if there is an emergency, you’re falling behind on your rent, you’ve received a shut off notice from your DTE bill, maybe your water bill is behind.”

Health screenings, covid vaccines, food and utility assistance was made available for free to families.

The new monthly initiative will also provide the community with housing assistance, tax preparation, home repairs and weatherization during the winter months.

“And it is all about getting into the community and reaching hard to reach populations,” Harnos explained.

The event returns every first Tuesday of the month at the ICNA headquarters, 12500 Mitchell St, Detroit, MI 48212, from 9 a.m. – 3 p.m.

