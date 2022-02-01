ALLEN PARK, Mich. (AP) — A Catholic school in Allen Park said it will use a $1.3 million gift to enhance its science and technology programs, including esports.
The money for St. Frances Cabrini is coming from the estate of two late members of the parish, Don and Dolores King.
"Cabrini High School will now offer a highly technical and cutting edge sport in a state-of-the-art facility," said the Rev. Tim Birney. "Meanwhile, we are also making countless renovations across the campus, including a full remodel of the biology labs and adding more interactive technology in classrooms."
The esports room is finished, and other projects soon will be underway, Birney said.
Cabrini is among just a handful of Detroit-area Catholic schools to have an esports program, the Detroit Free Press reported.
