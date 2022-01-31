DC’S LEGENDS OF TOMORROW – Wednesday, February 2, 2022, at 8pm on CW50
INFILTRATING – With some help from an unexpected person, the Legends break a fixed point, creating an aberration that will attract the Evil Waverider.
The Legends are soon shocked at who has been hunting them and Sara (CaityLotz) tries to negotiate which doesn’t go as planned.
Seemingly out of options, Gwyn (Matt Ryan) rises to the occasion by using his military experience and hatches a stealth plan.
Meanwhile, Gary (Adam Tsekhman) helps Astra (Olivia Swann) realize what she is sidelining Gideon (Amy Pemberton) from the mission.
Nick Zano, Jes Mccallan, Tala Ashe, Olivia Swann, LissethChavez, and Shayan Sobhian also star.
Nick Zano, Jes Mccallan, Tala Ashe, Olivia Swann, LissethChavez, and Shayan Sobhian also star.

Jes Macallan directed the episode written by Mark Bruner & Mercedes Valle (#711).
