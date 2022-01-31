WALKER – Thursday, February 3, 2022, at 8pm on CW50
Tensions run high when Walker (Jared Padalecki) and Liam (Keegan Allen) investigate a cold case together.
Micki (Lindsey Morgan), still on desk duty, is working through her grief while slowly easing her way back into the field.
Trey (Jeff Pierre) tags along for a fishing trip and gets a lesson on love.
August (Kale Culley) makes a discovery that could lead to answers about the feud between The Walkers and The Davidsons.
Aprill Winney directed the episode written by Geri Carillo (#205).
Original airdate 12/2/2021.
Every episode of WALKER will be available to stream on The CW App and CWTV.com the day after broadcast for free and without a subscription, log-in or authentication required.