(CBS Detroit) — Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) announced Monday that 250,000 free COVID-19 tests will be made available to 50,000 eligible households.

The distribution is in partnership with The Rockefeller Foundation.

Households in eligible zip codes in Berrien, Genesee, Kent, Macomb, Muskegon, Oakland, Saginaw and Wayne counties, and the City of Detroit will receive a kit containing five tests.

To see if you’re eligible, visit the Project Act website. Those without internet access can contact the COVID-19 hotline at 888-535-6136, or call 211 for assistance ordering tests.

“I am grateful to the Rockefeller Foundation and the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services for teaming up to deliver 250,000 tests to families in counties across the state,” Whitmer said. ” Earlier this month, we surged 300,000 tests to schools and other group settings too. Together, we can keep ourselves safe by testing, getting vaccinated and boosted, and wearing a mask in high-transmission areas.”

The tests should arrive in Amazon packaging within one to two weeks of ordering.

The partnership program is in its first phase with additional test availability anticipated in the future. Other states, such as Arkansas, Illinois, Maine, New Mexico and Ohio, are participating in the program.

“Testing is an important tool to limit the spread of the virus and at-home tests allow individuals to very quickly determine if they are positive for the virus and take actions to isolate and seek treatment if needed. I urge Michiganders to order their tests today in addition to getting the safe and effective COVID-19 vaccine and their booster dose when eligible, as the vaccine is our best defense against the virus,” said MDHHS Director Elizabeth Hertel.

