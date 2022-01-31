  • WWJ-TV

    On Air Schedule:

    3:00 PMNick Cannon
    4:00 PMThe Drew Barrymore Show
    5:00 PMDr. Phil
    6:00 PMFamily Feud
    6:30 PMCBS Evening News with Norah O'Donnell
    View All Programs
Legacies

LEGACIES – Thursday, February 3, 2022, at 9pm on CW50

DIDN’T SEE THAT COMING — Hope (Danielle Rose Russell) finds herself involved in a game of cat and mouse as Lizzie (Jenny Boyd) sets out to make things right.

Josie (Kaylee Bryant) has a heart-to-heart with Finch (guest star Courtney Bandeko).

Alaric (Matthew Davis), Landon (Aria Shahghasemi), and Ted (guest star Ben Geurens) get a surprising result from their quest.

Meanwhile, MG (Quincy Fouse), Jed (Ben Levin), and Cleo (Onomo Okojie) handle matters back at The Salvatore School.

Chris Lee and Leo Howard also star.

Morenike Joela Evans directed the episode written by Benjamin Raab & Deric A. Hughes (#405).

Original airdate 12/16/2021.