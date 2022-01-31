MARCH – Monday, January 31, 2022, at 8pm on CW50
HOMECOMING WEEK — There is no party like a Prairie View Homecoming!
This year may be different with Covid as an uninvited guest, but the Marching Storm shows up to show out.
In this episode, we meet more of the band and follow the stories of those who are performing at their first Homecoming, while for others, it is their last (#102).
Original airdate 1/31/2022.