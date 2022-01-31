(CBS DETROIT) – The Dearborn Police Department issued an advisory about the rise in theft of airbags from parked vehicles at night.
Thieves have been stealing from vehicles parked on city streets or in parking lots during nighttime hours. They break the window to get into the car and then pry the steering wheel off.
Police say that General Motors vehicles, specifically the Chevrolet Malibu, have primarily been targeted.
Officials are following leads and investigating to identify individuals responsible for these crimes.
“I ask that our citizens be vigilant and immediately contact the police department if they observe this sort of criminal activity in our neighborhoods,” said Dearborn Police Chief Issa Shahin. “These crimes of opportunity not only have a direct impact on individual residents but our community as a whole.”
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Dearborn Police Department. If you wish to remain anonymous, call CrimeStoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.
