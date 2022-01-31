THE GREAT CHOCOLATE SHOWDOWN – Saturday, February 5, 2022, at 8pm on CW50
IMPRESS ME – Nine remaining home bakers use everyday items to make lasting chocolate impressions on the judges.
Immunity is on the line for the bakers who are hoping for a fruitful outcome in the Chocolate Elimination Challenge.
Original airdate 2/5/2022 (#102).
Every episode of GREAT CHOCOLATE SHOWDOWN will be available to stream on The CW App and CWTV.com the day after broadcast for free and without a subscription, log-in or authentication required.