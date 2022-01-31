BATWOMAN – Wednesday, February 2, 2022, at 9pm on CW50
DYNAMIC DUOS – Just when it seems things can’t get worse…Batwoman’s (Javicia Leslie) identity is once again at risk of being exposed, and some of Gotham’s most villainous unite.READ MORE: Michigan Giving Away Free COVID-19 Test Kits To 50,000 Households -- See If You're Eligible
Sophie (Meagan Tandy) joins Luke (Camrus Johnson) on a mission and Alice (Rachel Skarsten) gets into Mary’s (Nicole Kang) head.
Also starring Robin Givens and Nick Creegan.READ MORE: Ballot Drive Launched To Expand Voting In Michigan
Camrus Johnson directed the episode written by Chad Fiveash, James Stoteraux, and Natalie Abrams (#311).
Original airdate 2/3/2022.MORE NEWS: Ex-Livingston County Undersheriff Pleads Guilty In Drunk Driving Case
Every episode of BATWOMAN will be available to stream on The CW App and CWTV.com the day after broadcast for free and without a subscription, log-in or authentication required.