(CBS Detroit) — Stellantis says it will no longer require its salaried workers to get vaccinated against COVID-19.

In a statement, the company confirms more than 97% of its 14,000 U.S. salaried workers have been vaccinated or received an exemption. They point to that high number for not pushing ahead with a vaccine mandate.

The change does not affect unionized employees.

