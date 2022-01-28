  • WWJ-TV

(CBS Detroit) — Michigan State Police released a video of what seemed to be a usual drive.

However, it wasn’t until the truck ahead of the patrol vehicle pulled forward that a black kitten appeared.

Officials say the cat was rescued by Trooprt Conner of the Metro South Post.

“After the cat fell from the truck, he was able to get the cat to safety and to the Michigan Humane Society for a check up and warm spot to sleep,” read a tweet from MSP.

Police did not specify when and where the incident happened.

