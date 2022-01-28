LENOX TOWNSHIP, Mich. (CBS Detroit) — A man and woman have been charged in connection with a carjacking and police chase in Lenox Township this week.

According to the Macomb County Sheriff’s Office, Nekedra Ingram, 43, and Dennis Sutton, 41, both of Shaw, Mississippi, were arraigned Thursday in 42-2 District Court in New Baltimore.

Ingram is charged with six counts for both Chesterfield Township police and sheriff’s office deputies. Charges include carjacking, fleeing and assaulting/resisting/obstructing a police officer and receiving stolen property. She was given a $100,000 cash surety bond on the sheriff’s office charges and an additional $100,000 bond on the Chesterfield Township charges.

Sutton faces 11 charges, including eight weapons charges, assault with intent to murder, carjacking and assaulting/resisting/obstructing a police officer. He received a $300,000 cash surety bond.

Authorities say at about 11 p.m. on Jan. 25, Ingram and Sutton carjacked a man at a Shell gas station on 26 Mile Road.

The victim was not injured in the carjacking and the vehicle reportedly fled east on 26 Mile Road.

Deputies say the stolen vehicle was spotted by Chesterfield Township police on westbound interstate 94 south of 23 Mile Road. The vehicle exited the freeway at Hall Road and traveled north on Gratiot Avenue. The vehicle entered a parking lot and rammed into two Chesterfield Township police vehicles, disabling one of them.

Authorities say Macomb County deputies then rammed into the stolen vehicle, ending the pursuit.

The suspects got out of the car and fled but were quickly arrested by police.

Deputies found two weapons on Sutton — a Raven MP-25 pistol and a Glock .45 placed in a micro-conversion kit (initially believed to be a long style rifle).

Authorities said the vehicle that Ingram and Sutton drove to the gas station was registered in Mississippi. That vehicle as well as the stolen vehicle were both towed for investigation.