DETROIT (CBS Detroit) — The Detroit Public Library will be distributing free at-home COVID tests at its permanent branches.
Tests will be given out from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 1, and are on a first-come, first-served basis until supplies run out.
- Campbell Branch: 8733 Vernor Highway
- Douglas Branch: 3666 Grand River Ave.
- Edison Branch: 18400 Joy Road
- Jefferson Branch: 12350 E. Outer Drive
- Main Library: 5201 Woodward Avenue
- Parkman Branch: 1766 Oakman Blvd.
- Redford Branch: 21200 Grand River Ave.
- Wilder Branch: 7140 Seven Mile E
The distribution is in partnership with the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS).
