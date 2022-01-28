  • WWJ-TV

    On Air Schedule:

    12:37 AMThe Late Late Show with James Corden
    01:37 AMYour Move with Andy Stanley
    02:07 AMComics Unleashed
    02:37 AMEntertainment Tonight
    03:07 AMThe Doctors
    View All Programs
  • WKBD-TV

    On Air Schedule:

    12:37 AMThe Late Late Show with James Corden
    01:37 AMYour Move with Andy Stanley
    02:07 AMComics Unleashed
    02:37 AMEntertainment Tonight
    03:07 AMThe Doctors
    View All Programs
Filed Under:At-Home Covid Test, coronavirus, COVID-19 Tests, Detroit, Detroit Public Library

DETROIT (CBS Detroit) — The Detroit Public Library will be distributing free at-home COVID tests at its permanent branches.

Tests will be given out from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 1, and are on a first-come, first-served basis until supplies run out.

  • Campbell Branch: 8733 Vernor Highway
  • Douglas Branch: 3666 Grand River Ave.
  • Edison Branch: 18400 Joy Road
  • Jefferson Branch: 12350 E. Outer Drive
  • Main Library: 5201 Woodward Avenue
  • Parkman Branch: 1766 Oakman Blvd.
  • Redford Branch: 21200 Grand River Ave.
  • Wilder Branch: 7140 Seven Mile E
READ MORE: Michigan State Police Trooper Rescues Cat Hitching Ride On Truck Before Falling Off In Metro Detroit

The distribution is in partnership with the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS).

READ MORE: Stellantis Suspends COVID-19 Vaccine Mandate For U.S. Salaried Employees

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

MORE NEWS: Over 40K Cera Applications Filed In Detroit, Landlords Left Waiting For Payment

 