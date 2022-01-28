DETROIT (CBS Detroit) — Police in Detroit are seeking the public’s help in locating two men accused of carjacking a woman earlier this week.
According to the Detroit Police Department, the incident happened at about 10:15 p.m. on Jan. 26 in the 11500 block of Hamilton.READ MORE: Michigan Reports 26,309 New COVID-19 Cases, 173 Deaths
The victim told police when she exited the gas station, one of the suspects pointed a gun at her and demanded her keys. The suspect then got in the driver’s seat of the victim’s 2014 Chevy Equinox, and another person got into the passenger seat. The suspect fled then fled in the victim’s car northbound on Hamilton Avenue.
The vehicle has a Michigan license plate of 6KCF95.READ MORE: CMU Admissions Director Out After Scholarship Error
Police say one of the suspects is described as in his 30s with a medium build, wearing all black and a black ski mask. The other suspect is in his 20s with a thin build, also wearing all black and a black ski mask.
Anyone with information is asked to contact DPD’s Commercial Auto Theft Section at 313-596-2555 or Crime Stoppers at 800-Speak Up.MORE NEWS: Man, Woman Face Multiple Charges In Lenox Township Carjacking
© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.