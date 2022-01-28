GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (CBS Detroit) — A Detroit man is sentenced to 30 years in prison, followed by a 10-year supervised release, for drug trafficking in the Lansing area.
According to the U.S. Attorney Office, Kenneth Pointer, also known as "Chopper," was found guilty of possessing and distributing a large quantity of drugs. Official say Pointer faced a U.S. sentencing guidelines range of 30 years to life because he was previously convicted of multiple controlled substance offenses.
“This investigation, and the subsequent sentencing, demonstrates the commitment of DEA and partner agencies to pursue and disrupt drug dealers who are inflicting harm upon communities with dangerous and illegal narcotics,” said DEA Acting Special Agent in Charge Kent Kleinschmidt.
Between April 2017 and November 2019, law enforcement agencies were investigating Pointer and seized 4.5 kilograms of cocaine, crack cocaine and fentanyl from Pointer and residences used by him in Lansing.
Officials say he trafficked drugs from Detroit to Lansing where he divided and packaged them for sale. He was supplying the drugs to users and dealers in the area, according to investigators.
"My office is committed to supporting local partner law enforcement agencies to stop the trafficking of illegal drugs. Those like Mr. Pointer, who make a career of dealing dangerous drugs, such as fentanyl and cocaine, will get our attention and face a very long time in prison, away from the communities they endanger," said U.S. Attorney Andrew Birge.
