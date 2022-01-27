(CBS Detroit) — A Wayne County attorney has been sentenced after he was charged with embezzling money from his deceased client’s trust.

According to the Michigan Attorney General’s office, 64-year-old Anthony Semaan, of Grosse Pointe Park, was sentenced Wednesday to two years’ probation, substance abuse assessment, psychological assessment, cognitive therapy and $2,848 in costs and fees. Semaan was also given a one-day credit for time served.

He was charged in April and then pleaded guilty in November to embezzlement $50,000 to $100,000. His conviction was reported to the State Bar of Michigan.