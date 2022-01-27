DETROIT (CBS Detroit) — Police say a person of interest in connection with the shooting death of a 15-year-old in Detroit is in custody and being questioned.
The shooting happened on Jan. 7 in the 11000 block East Seven Mile Road. Police said the teen was fatally shot by a gunman who was accompanied by another man.
Earlier this month, police were seeking the public’s help in locating the gunman.
"I can't fathom the pain and anguish the family must be feeling knowing their loved one is not coming home," said Chief James White. "The victim was a child and this is a senseless murder that did not need to happen. We would like to thank the community for their tips and help in this ongoing homicide investigation."
The investigation is ongoing.
Anyone with information can contact Detroit Police Department's Homicide Unit at 313-596-2260 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak-Up. Tipsters will remain anonymous.
