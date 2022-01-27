(CBS Detroit) — A Wayne County Jail inmate has been sentenced to 50-75 years in prison in connection with the murder of 50-year-old Wayne County Sheriff Deputy Cpl. Bryant Searcy, who was attacked while on duty inspecting jail cells.
According to the Wayne County Prosecutor’s Office, 28-year-old Deandre Williams was charged with first-degree premeditated murder, murder of a police officer and felony murder. He was also charged with unarmed robbery and escaping jail through violence.READ MORE: Detroit Man Charged In Robbery, Fatal Shooting Of Liquor Store Clerk
On Jan. 4, he pleaded guilty to second-degree murder, and the other counts were dismissed at Thursday’s sentence hearing. He also pleaded guilty to carjacking and felony firearm, receiving an additional 15-30-year sentence and two years for the firearm charge.
Sentences for both cases will be served concurrently.READ MORE: Person Of Interest Being Questioned In Fatal Shooting Of 15-Year-Old, Detroit Police Say
Prosecutors say at about 10 p.m. on Sept. 2, 2020, Williams was in jail for the carjacking charge when he attacked Searcy.
Deputies found Searcy unresponsive after a violent struggle. Medics arrived on the scene and transported him to a local hospital for treatment, but he died from his injuries.
“The horrific murder of Corporal Bryant Searcy is a reminder of the dangers that law enforcement officials face every day. This case is a stark example of this reality, “said Prosecutor Kym Worthy. “Our hearts go out to his family.”MORE NEWS: Immersive Van Gogh Detroit Event Rescheduled For Second Time
© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.