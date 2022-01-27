(CBS DETROIT) – The Immersive Van Gogh Detroit event has now been rescheduled for a second time since tickets were first released.

This was announced today in an email to ticketholders. The event had initially been scheduled for the fall of 2021 and was delayed until Feb. 2022. Now, the event has been rescheduled again, just a week before its opening date.

In the email, the event’s producer Corey Ross said, “I am writing to you today to inform you of, and apologize for, a delay of our opening date, as well as share our incredible Detroit venue with you. We truly understand your frustration and disappointment. We are eager to share our incredible immersive experience with you, but want to guarantee the best possible experience for you that we can.”

Ross claims that the event had to be postponed again due to the COVID-19 omicron variant.

In addition to this, Ross announced that the event will be held at the Lighthouse ArtSpace Detroit, located at 311 E. Grand River, Detroit, MI, which was formerly known as the Harmonie Club Building.

The first time that this event was postponed, the delay was due to issues with the venue. This is the first time a venue has been announced.

Ticketholders will also be able to receive free tickets to Immersive Klimt, as a thank you for dealing with these delay issues.

“As a thank you for your understanding for the inconvenience caused by our postponement, we will issue free tickets for Immersive Klimt, the next hit show created by Massimiliano Siccardi, to all patrons who bear with us through the rescheduling process,” said Ross. “Immersive Klimt is our latest immersive art experience. It brings the art of Gustav Klimt to life, and has already wowed audiences in Toronto. We will be bringing Immersive Klimt to Lighthouse ArtSpace Detroit in September 2022. If you choose to reschedule your tickets to Immersive Van Gogh, we will email you your tickets to attend Immersive Klimt in early March.”

The new opening date selected for the event is May 12, 2022. Ticketholders will receive an email with a new date and time for their tickets.

If the date does not fit their schedules, they can request a different date. They are also able to receive refunds for the event if they are no longer able to attend. To request a refund, contact the customer service team at ticketing@detroitvangogh.com.

