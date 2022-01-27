DETROIT (CBS Detroit) — A Detroit man is charged in connection with the fatal shooting of 64-year-old Behnam Rasho at a liquor store early last week.
According to the Wayne County Prosecutor’s Office, Dvante Antioni Howard, 23, is charged with one count of felony murder, two counts of armed robbery, one count of assault with intent to murder and four counts of felony firearm.READ MORE: Person Of Interest Being Questioned In Fatal Shooting Of 15-Year-Old, Detroit Police Say
Authorities say at about 9:16 p.m. on Jan. 17, Howard allegedly entered Andy’s Market on James Couzens Freeway and fired shots, fatally wounding Rasho before robbing the store and fleeing. Officers were dispatched to the location and found Rasho with multiple gunshot wounds. Medics arrived and pronounced him dead at the scene.
Prosecutors say Howard is also charged in a separate robbery on Dec. 31.READ MORE: Immersive Van Gogh Detroit Event Rescheduled For Second Time
At about 6:40 a.m. that day, authorities say he went to a gas station in the 20200 block of James Couzens Freeway and allegedly robbed the store, assaulting the clerk before fleeing. Howard is charged with one count of armed robbery causing serious injury, one count of assault with intent to do great bodily harm and two counts of felony firearm.
He was arraigned Thursday. He was remanded in jail for the murder case and given a $500,000 cash bond for the separate robbery case, and order to have no contact with witnesses.
Probable Cause Conferences for both cases are scheduled for Feb. 10, and the preliminary examinations are scheduled for Feb. 17.MORE NEWS: Michigan House Approves Additional Pandemic Grants For Businesses
© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.