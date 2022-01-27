CANTON TOWNSHIP, Mich. (CBS Detroit) — Police in Canton are seeking the public’s help in locating a man accused of attempting to kidnap a 12-year-old boy last week.
Authorities have released a sketch of the suspect.
Police said the incident happened Wednesday, Jan. 19, as the boy was waiting on the bus. They believe the suspect was in a white Sedan.
According to a report from WWJ, the suspect is described as a White man, about 30 years old, 6 feet tall, thin build and clean-shaven with short blond, spiked hair. He was wearing gray pants and black hoodie.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Canton police at 734-394-5400.
