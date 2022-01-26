(CBS DETROIT) – Sugar Factory American Brasserie is opening its first location in Michigan in Detroit this spring.
The 223-seat restaurant will be in Bedrock's One Campus Martius building, located at 45 Monroe Street.
The main dining area will include indoor and outdoor seating areas and feature Sugar Factory’s candy retail store with hundreds of candy options.
Breakfast, lunch, and dinner will be served at Sugar Factory.

Guests can expect a variety of foods like the Flaming HOT Cheetos Burger and Sugar Factory Rainbow Sliders.
In addition to this, the restaurant will offer Sugar Factory’s oversized, alcohol-infused, smoking candy goblets, like the Cali Love featuring Kendall Jenner’s 818 Tequila blended with crisp apple and tropical pineapple flavor and topped with sweet key lime slices and apple rings and Nick Cannon’s The Big Cloud made with a blend of Voli vodka, Selvarey rum, tropical pineapple, fresh peach and melon and topped with fluffy blue raspberry cotton candy garnish.
All of the goblets can be made without alcohol.
The restaurant is set to open this spring, but no official opening date has been released.
