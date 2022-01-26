(CBS Detroit) — Emergency medical service agencies across Michigan are asking the state for funds amid a staffing shortage crisis.
The agencies are asking state lawmakers for $20 million to help fund the recruitment and training of at least 1,000 new medical technicians and paramedics.
The funding request has the support of the Michigan Association of Fire Chiefs, the Michigan Association of Ambulance Services and the Michigan EMS Practitioners Association.
