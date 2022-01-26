Southfield (CW50) – Skills for Life is a new program offered by Detroit at Work and the City of Detroit. It offers career opportunities to those looking to get on the fast track to a better future.

After applying and getting hired, employees will work three days per week on projects that are important to the city, making a positive impact in neighborhoods across Detroit, while also being paid to attend education or training two days per week to earn a credential that leads to a career.

Other benefits to the program include the ability to obtain a high-school diploma or GED if you don’t already have it or earn a credential needed for in demand jobs. After you complete the education or training program, you will graduate from Skills for Life. While in the program, the city will help with a transportation and childcare plan and also provide career coaching and other supports that increase your long term success in the program and beyond.

Skills for Life is a key component to reduce poverty and increase employment and upward mobility in the city. The program has started enrollment. Sign up now at DetroitAtWork.com/SkillsForLife

Zak Meers, a Division Head at the City of Detroit’s General Services Department, joins Jackie Paige on Community Connect to discuss the opportunities the Skills for Life program offers, and what the city of Detroit has done to help place members of the community into jobs and careers to benefit their futures.

