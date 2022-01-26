LENOX TOWNSHIP, Mich. (CBS Detroit) — A man and woman from Mississippi have been arrested in Lenox Township in connection with a carjacking.

According to the Macomb County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were called at about 11 p.m. Tuesday to the Shell gas station on 26 Mile Road.. Authorities say the suspects fired shots at the victim before stealing his 2008 Pontiac G6.

The victim was not injured in the carjacking and the vehicle reportedly fled east on 26 Mile Road.

Deputies say the stolen vehicle was spotted by Chesterfield Township police on westbound interstate 94 south of 23 Mile Road. The vehicle exited the freeway at Hall Road and traveled north on Gratiot Avenue. Macomb County deputies joined police in the chase. The vehicle entered a parking lot and rammed into two Chesterfield Township police vehicles, disabling one of them. Authorities said Macomb County deputies then rammed into the stolen vehicle, ending the pursuit.

The suspects got out of the car and fled but were quickly arrested by police.

Authorities said the male suspect had two weapons — a handgun in his waistband and an assault rifle in a bag on his shoulder. The female suspect did not have any weapons at the time of the arrest. A magazine for the rifle was found in the vehicle.

No injuries were reported following the pursuit.

Authorities said the vehicle that the suspects drove to the gas station was registered in Mississippi, where both suspects lived.

That vehicle as well as Pontiac G6 were towed to the Sheriff’s Office for further investigation.