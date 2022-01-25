(CBS Detroit) — Wayne County is partnering with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the city of Dearborn to hold a COVID-19 testing site this week.
Testing runs through Saturday through the Ford Field Park in Dearborn. The site only offers PCR tests.
- Wednesday, Jan. 26: 8 a.m. – 6 p.m.
- Thursday, Jan. 27: 8 a.m. – 6 p.m.
- Friday, Jan. 28: 8 a.m. – 6 p.m.
- Saturday, Jan. 29: 8 a.m. – 6 p.m.
- Sunday, Jan. 30: 8 a.m. – 6 p.m.
Testing is free and is paid for by the US Department of Health and Human Services.
Testing is free and is paid for by the US Department of Health and Human Services.

Click here to register online.
Meanwhile, free at-home COVID teats are making their way to some Metro Detroit homes. However, experts warn leaving them out too long on your mailbox or porch in freezing temperatures could affect the accuracy of the tests.
Most tests have a minimum of 36 degrees for storage.
Residents are advised to track package deliveries and bring the kit inside as soon as possible.
